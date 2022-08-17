B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,579 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 74,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 366,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 78.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,466,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,642,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.