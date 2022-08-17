Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $113,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in CommScope by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after buying an additional 69,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 420,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $789,705 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COMM stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

