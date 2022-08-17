B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $1.92 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

