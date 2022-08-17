CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

