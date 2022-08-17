Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 212,571 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,571 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $24,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENX. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CENX opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

