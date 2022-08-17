Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 251,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

