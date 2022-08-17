Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

