Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 157.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 79.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 56,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

