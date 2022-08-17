Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $216,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Shares of CARR opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.