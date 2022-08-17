Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 284 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after purchasing an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.