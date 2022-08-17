Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 3,389 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.94 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

