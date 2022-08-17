Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 693,052 shares of company stock valued at $75,489,488. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.