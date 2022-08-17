Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 3,931 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Insider Transactions at World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.