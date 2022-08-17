Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 1,828 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

