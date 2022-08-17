Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 333.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $208,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

RGLD opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.