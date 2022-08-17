Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.