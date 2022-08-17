Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 27,819 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,819 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,508 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

