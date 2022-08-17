Robert D. Cozzone Sells 1,750 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank stock opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point increased their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

