Commerce Bank Purchases 222 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $220.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

