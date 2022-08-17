Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

