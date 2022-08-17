Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 44,116 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

