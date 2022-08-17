Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE PEAK opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.