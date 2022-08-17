Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,427 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34.

On Thursday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50.

On Thursday, May 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Twilio by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twilio by 84.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.