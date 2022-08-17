Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Insider Activity

Entergy Stock Performance

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

