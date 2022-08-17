BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 4,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
BMRN opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Further Reading
