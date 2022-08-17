BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 4,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00.

BMRN opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

