Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Genpact worth $26,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of G opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

