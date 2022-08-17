Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Valvoline worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Valvoline stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

