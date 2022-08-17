Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 706,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,264.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 667,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,362,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 1.1 %

UNM opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.