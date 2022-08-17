Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.16. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 6,483 shares traded.
Yatsen Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of $548.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.99 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Yatsen
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatsen (YSG)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.