Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.16. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 6,483 shares traded.

Yatsen Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $548.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.99 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

About Yatsen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yatsen by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 501,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,042 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 21,336.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yatsen by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,352 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

