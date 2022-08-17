First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

