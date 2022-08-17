Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 553,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,090,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CG opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,453,107 shares of company stock valued at $97,920,299 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

