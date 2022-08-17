Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 796 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 337,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,078,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.