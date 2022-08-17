First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $633,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.71.

