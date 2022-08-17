First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $633,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.71.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.