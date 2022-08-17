Raul Jr. Parra Sells 2,343 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

MMSI stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

