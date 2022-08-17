Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones Sells 3,650 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.
Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 72,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.