Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones Sells 3,650 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 72,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.