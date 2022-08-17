Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,513 shares of company stock worth $5,650,554 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

