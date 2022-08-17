4,428 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,428 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,722,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 172.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,971,000 after acquiring an additional 747,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after acquiring an additional 609,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 590,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.