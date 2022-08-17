Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

CGW stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

