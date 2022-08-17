Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,120,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,120,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,485,164 shares of company stock valued at $31,885,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

