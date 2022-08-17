Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 511 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 785.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $311,000.

CDAY stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

