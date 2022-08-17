1,090 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $267.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average is $261.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.