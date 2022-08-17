Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

