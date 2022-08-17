Commerce Bank Makes New $389,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Pinterest by 846.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 119,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 107,155 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $216,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,437,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

