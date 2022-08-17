Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 968,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,980,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

