Commerce Bank Sells 373 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

