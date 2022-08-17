Commerce Bank Buys 1,022 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,584,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Woodward by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after buying an additional 85,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,389,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $188,811 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

