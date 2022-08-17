Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 12,600 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after buying an additional 130,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,934,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

