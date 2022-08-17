Commerce Bank Sells 2,023 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.