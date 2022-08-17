First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $797,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

