9,536 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

